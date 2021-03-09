Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,594,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 7.89% of Collective Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collective Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collective Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Collective Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NASDAQ:CGRO opened at $11.67 on Monday. Collective Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

