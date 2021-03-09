Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,140,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,630,000. Altimar Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 12.05% of Altimar Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATAC. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000.

Shares of Altimar Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69. Altimar Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

Altimar Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

