Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,100,000 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.59% of Fisker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Fisker stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

