Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) by 531.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104,207 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 5.88% of Gores Holdings IV worth $31,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gores Holdings IV by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of GHIV stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

About Gores Holdings IV

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.