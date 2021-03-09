Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 48,353 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of General Motors worth $32,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 246,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in General Motors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

