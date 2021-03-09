Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 12,325 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $29,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 283,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $22,565,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Shares of STZ opened at $217.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

