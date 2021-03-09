Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 40,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Lennar worth $35,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

Lennar stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

