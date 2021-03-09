Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 709,945 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 709,945 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.08% of Tower Semiconductor worth $29,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,929,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

TSEM stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

