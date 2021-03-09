Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 923,248 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 923,248 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 4.91% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

