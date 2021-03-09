Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 93,291 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,189 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 93,291 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $56.00 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

