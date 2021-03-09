Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 297,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,335,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 1.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 9.82% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $134.44 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $136.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.