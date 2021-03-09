Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 951,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,006,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises about 1.4% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 294,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,266,000 after buying an additional 61,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,117,000 after buying an additional 1,503,202 shares during the last quarter.

ITB opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

