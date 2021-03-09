Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,180,000. MP Materials accounts for approximately 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 3.48% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

MP stock opened at $39.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.