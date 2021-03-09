Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.12% of ON Semiconductor worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.