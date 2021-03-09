Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0174 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1,216.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,254.19 or 0.99600383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00038152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.60 or 0.00434350 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.97 or 0.00897665 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.00300547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00096788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00044681 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005690 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,000,037 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

