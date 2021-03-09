PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.0512 on Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $97,127.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.57 or 0.00504246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00077876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00077257 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00468938 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.