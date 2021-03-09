Phoneum Market Capitalization Achieves $199,575.21 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $199,575.21 and approximately $4,558.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.00782484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00027035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00029906 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,348,177 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

Phoneum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

