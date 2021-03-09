Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Phore has a total market cap of $10.90 million and $25,561.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,444,336 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

