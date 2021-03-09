Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading 9.9% Higher

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.22 and last traded at $57.41. 324,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 472,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,269,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,891 shares of company stock worth $26,740,956. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

