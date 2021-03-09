Physicians Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,607 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 873% compared to the typical daily volume of 268 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

