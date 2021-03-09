PIBBLE (PIB) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $26.80 million and $193,859.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00788275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030399 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,339,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.