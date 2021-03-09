Pickle Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.59 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Pickle Finance token can currently be purchased for about $11.46 or 0.00021224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.13 million and $9.59 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.70 or 0.00497575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00066539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00077690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.40 or 0.00467397 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,347,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,319,688 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

