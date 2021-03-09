Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.07 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Pickle Finance token can currently be purchased for about $11.29 or 0.00020961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.98 or 0.00510584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00069428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00060510 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00075188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00076858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00506405 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,347,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,319,725 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

