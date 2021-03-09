PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.02

PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.97. PICO shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 53,917 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $185.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PICO by 773.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PICO by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PICO by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

