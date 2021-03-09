PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Market Cap Hits $1.97 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $1,239.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.87 or 0.00010807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00532924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00070487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00077488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.00542040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00076954 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

