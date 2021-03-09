Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Up 21.7%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price was up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.70 and last traded at $68.18. Approximately 2,297,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,336,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

PLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The stock has a market cap of $951.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

