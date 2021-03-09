Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading Up 10%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.65. 470,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 428,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

