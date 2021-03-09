Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 12%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price was up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.53 and last traded at $154.18. Approximately 10,685,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,425,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

