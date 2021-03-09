Pinkcoin (PINK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,967.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $19,967.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00448023 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.86 or 0.05627312 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,979,449 coins and its circulating supply is 425,719,013 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.