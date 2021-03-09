Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) COO Richard P. Dealy Sells 9,890 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PXD traded down $5.16 on Tuesday, hitting $156.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,158. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 158.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $165.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after buying an additional 108,211 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

