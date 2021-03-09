Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells $587,088.00 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $165.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after acquiring an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

