Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $173.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at MKM Partners from $146.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,318. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $165.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 160.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,907 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,335 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.