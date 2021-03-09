Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Trading Up 5%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 335,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,745,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

