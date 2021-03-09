Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.46

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.46 and last traded at $116.46, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.50.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.