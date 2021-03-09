Piper Sandler Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $141.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.89% from the stock’s current price.

AI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

NYSE AI traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 83,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,217. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,713,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.