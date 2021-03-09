Piper Sandler Trims Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Target Price to $23.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 172.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GMDA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. 527,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 914,990 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,746 shares during the period.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

