Pivot Token (PVT) Price Reaches $0.0003

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $491,811.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00057182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00802613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00027106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00031661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

