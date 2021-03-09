PIVX (PIVX) Achieves Market Cap of $80.51 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $80.51 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.