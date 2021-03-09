PIXEL Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.72 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 147.8% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $30.72 million and $245.10 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,205.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.22 or 0.00987382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00345727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00029141 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

