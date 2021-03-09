Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) vs. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Financial Comparison

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pixelworks and ON Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 ON Semiconductor 2 5 15 1 2.65

Pixelworks currently has a consensus target price of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 54.04%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $35.91, indicating a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -51.96% -31.06% -20.07% ON Semiconductor 3.87% 9.92% 3.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pixelworks and ON Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $68.75 million 2.02 -$9.08 million ($0.12) -27.50 ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 2.69 $211.70 million $1.49 24.15

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Pixelworks on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2019, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 347 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment includes designs and develops CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical and aerospace/defense markets.. The company was founded on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

