Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.24. 582,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 650,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. Analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $10,797,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 31,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

