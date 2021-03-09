Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading 8.9% Higher

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 731,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,834,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $281.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.