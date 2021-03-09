Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading 8.9% Higher

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 731,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,834,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $281.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
