PlayGame (PXG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,009.47

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $72,009.47 and approximately $805.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00055431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00781256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00065387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00041071 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

