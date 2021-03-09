PlayGame (PXG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,025.40

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $72,025.40 and approximately $313.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.00789960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029978 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

