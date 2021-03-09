Playgroundz (IOG) Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00512736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00066214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00076927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077338 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.44 or 0.00496341 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

