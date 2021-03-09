Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

