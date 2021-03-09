Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. 705,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,464,203. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,681.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 107.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Plug Power by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Plug Power by 578.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

