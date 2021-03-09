Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 11% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares traded up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $42.32. 34,085,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 44,803,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -128.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,228.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,631,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

