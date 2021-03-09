Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.