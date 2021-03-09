Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock Price Up 6%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 665,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 902,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

PSTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). Research analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

